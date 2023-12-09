APWWS seeks proper inquiry into woman’s death

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Expressing deep anguish over the death of a woman under mysterious circumstances in West Siang headquarters Aalo, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has urged the investigating authority to “conduct a thorough and proper investigation into the case, as it is an important step in seeking justice.”

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling stated in a release that the APWWS is in touch with the family members of the deceased and is extending all possible support to them.

“We extend our solidarity and support to the families in seeking justice for the deceased.

I request the authority concerned to ensure the safety of women and children in the state. We are dismayed by the rising number of crimes against women in the state,” said Maling.