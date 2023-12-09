IFCSAP lodges complaint against ICR DC

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has lodged a complaint with the chief secretary regarding the removal of indigenous faith flags, posters and hoardings on display, allegedly by the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration, during the Indigenous Faith Day.

In its complaint letter to the chief secretary, the IFCSAP stated that “indigenous faith flags were put up and displayed along the Trans-Arunachal Highway, ICR. However, these flags were removed by men in uniform, reportedly at the direction of the ICR DC.”

“When accosted by those engaged in the putting up and displaying of the flags, the men in uniform removing the flags told that they were just carrying out the orders of the district magistrate/DC capital region Itanagar, Talo Potom,” the letter read.

The IFCSAP said that the flags, posters and hoardings had been put up and displayed “only after obtaining due written permission from the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and making payment.”

“As such, there leaves no room for the district magistrate/DC ICR to suspect violation of any of the rules or norms governing the capital region or the Itanagar municipality and order for removal of the flags,” the letter read.

It further stated that, “even if there had been violation of rules, the administration should have either directed the IFCSAP to remove the flags or nullified the permission of the IMC, with a copy to the IFCSAP, before taking such action.”

It said that the act of the ICR DC has hurt the religious sentiments of the indigenous faith groups “and outraged the mental peace of every conscious mind.”

The IFCSAP appealed to the chief secretary to take serious note of the matter and initiate disciplinary action against the officer.