NE’s cultures enthrall visitors at Hornbill Fest

KOHIMA, 9 Dec: The penultimate day of the grand Hornbill Festival of Nagaland on Saturday witnessed the cultural diversity of the eight sister states during a programme titled ‘Colours of Northeast India’.

Organised by Dimapur-based North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), the show came up with colourful cultural presentations which kept the visitors mesmerised for almost two hours at the Naga heritage village, Kisama, the main venue of the 10-day Hornbill Festival of Nagaland.

The event was curated by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and NEZCC director Prashanna Gogoi, assisted by

Rajesh Boro, Anjoy Kachari, Brajen Baro and Rajib Baro.

Over one lakh visitors, including both domestic and international, have visited the picturesque Naga heritage village, Kisama, in the past eight days.

According to the state tourism department, 1,09,139 visitors, including 79,493 locals, 27,688 from other states and 1,958 foreigners, visited Kisama since 1 December.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival, an annual tourism promotional event of the Nagaland government, will conclude on Sunday evening with the unity dance by the 18 tribes of the state. (PTI)