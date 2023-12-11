Drug awareness prog organised

AALO, 10 Dec: The Alumni Association of SFS College (AASFSC), led by its president Kappil Kamsi, organised a ‘drug awareness-cum-career counselling’ programme at Angu village here in West Siang district on Sunday, in collaboration with NGO Mother’s Vision, the SFS College Alumni Forum, the All Angu Kamsi Students’ Union, and all the panchayat members of the village.

During the programme, Kennedy Bagra of Mother’s Vision shed light on the detrimental effects of drug abuse, and the importance of community involvement in combating this social challenge.

“Mother’s Vision’s activities provide a firsthand look at the efforts being made to create awareness and support those affected by substance abuse,” he said.

Kamsi on his part shared insights and experiences, inspiring the students to pursue paths that align with their passions and skills.

SFS College assistant professor Inkey Tayeng, Aalo Police Station OC Inspector Kemmar Bagra, and SFS College principal Fr Jose Karipadathu also spoke. (DIPRO)