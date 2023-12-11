India preparing to become world leader: Guv

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and said that India is preparing to be “progressive, developed and caring, in order to become a world leader by 2047.”

Participating in a state-level ‘human rights awareness programme’ organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) here on Sunday, the governor said that, “in its endeavour to reinvigorate the UDHR in the true sense, the central government has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) programme to ensure that every citizen receives basic amenities.”

“It is encouraging to note that the spirit of human rights is fully ingrained in various schemes implemented by the Centre towards eliminating of poverty, availability of essential services, ensuring dignity and support for women and girl children,

and integrating the backward and tribal population into the VBSY,” Parnaik said, adding that “it is an inherent part of governance and will increase the gross national happiness graph of the nation, which in turn will indicate that human rights are maintained and delivered.”

In order to maintain a healthy human rights record, there must be good governance, proper monitoring, and enthusiastic participation of all, and every citizen must endeavour to create an environment conducive to upholding the fundamental rights and human rights while abiding by their fundamental duties, he said.

The governor further said that “NGOs and civil society organisations have a crucial role in raising awareness for the promotion and protection of human rights,” as they are “the planners and implementers of developmental plans, reaching the marginalised sections, mobilising local resources, and creating an environment of rights-based democracy.”

The governor launched the official website of the APSHRC on the occasion.

APSHRC Chairperson Dr Indira Shah said that every person is entitled to basic amenities and security “and every nation has to ensure it under the UDHR.”

She said that “entitlements include basic education, healthcare, housing, and services,” and added that, “in spite of many challenges, the state human rights commission is committed to a holistic plan and collaborative approach,” and sought active cooperation from all stakeholders.

APSHRC Joint Secretary Jalash Pertin and its member Bamang Tago highlighted the activities of the commission since its inception in January 2020.

A large number of legal experts, senior officials, and representatives of Guwahati (Assam)-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Itanagar-based Human Rights Alert, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, besides police officers and personnel, and students of various educational institutes participated in the programme. (Raj Bhavan)