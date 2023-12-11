Students visit military station

PASIGHAT, 9 Dec: Forty-five students and three professors of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here in East Siang district were provided with firsthand insight into the operations and experiences of an infantry unit at the Rayang military station on Saturday.

The visit, organised in collaboration with the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, was part of the RRU’s commitment to provide students with real-world experiences and foster a deeper understanding of various career paths within the armed forces.

The visitors were introduced to the personnel’s daily routines, equipment, and rigorous training. Senior Army officers interacted with them, and a hands-on demonstration of the equipment used in daily operations was also explained to the visitors. (DIPRO)