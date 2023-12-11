Legal awareness prog conducted

MENGIO, 10 Dec: NGO Friends of Life organised a legal awareness programme here in Papum Pare district on Sunday, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi exhorted the women to participate in greater numbers in such programmes, which are aimed at educating the rural women about their legal rights and providing a platform for them to interact with experts.

Former APSCW chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi spoke on the legal rights of women, and said that “these rights are in place to ensure equality and empowerment of women.”

Dwelling on various forms of abuse, such as physical, mental, sexual and economic, she encouraged the women to report such cases to the police.

“Tolerating and hiding the abuse will only encourage the perpetrators, leading to increased crimes against women in the society,” she said.

Techi also advised the women to seek to be economically independent.

Expressing concern over “the increasing cases of adolescence marriages,” she said that “mothers can be strong allies in this fight and advocate for girls’ continued education.”

Tax & Excise Superintendent Take Riniyo spoke on psychological empowerment of women. Stating that “women’s sense of self-worth can be improved through right psychological interventions,” she advised the women to be “confident and think positive while being aware of your self-worth.”

Emphasising the need to protect the future generations from the drug menace, she urged the PRI members, GBs and the villagers to assist in curbing ganja cultivation in the area.

“A few people may benefit from ganja cultivation, but a whole generation is destroyed because of drugs,” she added.

Mengio ZPM Nabam Yagar, members of Friends of Life, gaon buris, and others attended the programme. (DIPRO)