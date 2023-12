ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Bamang Rade and Dangu Talik of Arunachal Pradesh entered into the singles’ quarterfinals of the first Khelo India Para Games-2023 in New Delhi on Sunday.

While Talik defeated Abhyuday Sharan of Bihar 21-2, 21-1, Rade was given a walkover against Akash Madhavan of Kerala.

Biri Takar lost 9-21, 14-21 to Naveen Shivakumar of Tamil Nadu in the first round in the SL-4 category.