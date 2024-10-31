Police arrest online fraudster from Assam

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Naharlagun police arrested an online fraudster from Assam’s Barpeta district on Tuesday, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The arrest was made in connection with Naharlagun police station case (No 81/24) under Section 420 IPC.

The arrested fraudster Yakub Ali (30) allegedly ran a fraudulent scheme through online platforms Vio5globel.com and the OKX App. Through these platforms, he enticed individuals to invest in a supposed networking business, promising high returns. After collecting funds from numerous victims, he transferred the money to his OKX App account, converting it into USDT (cryptocurrency), the SP said.

The fraudster reportedly created multiple accounts for victims on Vio5globel.com, luring them to deposit money with promises of doubling their investment. Although virtual funds appeared in their accounts, victims were unable to withdraw them, the SP said.

After amassing a significant amount, Ali shut down the Vio5globel.com account and went into hiding.

However, the police, using a combination of technical and traditional investigative methods, traced his hideout to Barpeta.

With the assistance from Assam police, Ali was apprehended from Chunbari village, Kalpani in Assam’s Barpeta district, the SP said.

The accused has been produced before the court of the judicial magistrate in Yupia and remanded to five days’ police custody for further investigation.