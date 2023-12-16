Coordination meeting for pilot survey of interstate areas

BOMDILA, 15 Dec: An interstate coordination meeting with regard to carrying out pilot survey of Kamengbari and Bhalukpong areas in West Kameng district was held at the Sonitpur DC’s office in Tezpur, Assam, on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was held between Sonitpur DC Deba Kumar Mishra and other officials and a team from West Kameng district, comprising DC Akriti Sagar, Singchung ADC Tasso Gambo, Border Affairs Director HK Dutta, Border Affairs AD Rome Mele, AP Space Application Centre Director Kesang Wangda, and DLRSO Miki Boje, Mele provided insights into “the historical context of the border issues,” emphasising the recommendations of the regional committee.

He also highlighted the challenges and claims preceding the mutually agreed-upon solution proposed by the regional committee. West Kameng shares boundaries with Udalguri and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

Sagar expressed satisfaction that “both states, after extensive discussions, have reached a consensus, foreseeing a positive impact on peace and development in the region.”

She commended “the collaborative efforts of teams from Sonitpur, Udalguri and West Kameng for their role in resolving border issues between Arunachal and Assam.”

The Survey of India (SoI) director acknowledged the absence of internet in the survey areas and outlined plans for a pilot survey using modern equipment. In the absence of reliable connectivity, conventional methods may be employed, albeit it may take more time.

Despite the potential threat from wildlife in the area, a joint team of the SoI and officials of the Arunachal and Assam governments will commence the pilot survey in Kamengbari from 15 December.

EAC Arvind Pangeng will lead the survey in Bhalukpong, while CO Wangda will lead the survey in Kamengbari. (DIPRO)