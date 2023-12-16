Chakma electorate join BJP en bloc, promise to support Mossang

[Pisi Zauing]

GOROKPUR, 15 Dec: At least 69 Chakma voters of Milanpur, Ratnapur and Gorokpur blocks in Kharsang circle of Changlang district joined the ruling BJP on Friday, in the presence of local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, mandal president Pisi Suriya Singpho, ZPM Ashamto Tikhak, ex-district president Ngilang Tangsa, dozens of senior local leaders, and a huge gathering of Chakma villagers.

The Chakma voters, led by Sneha Ranjan Chakma, assured to support Kamlung Mossang in the state assembly election next April and ensure his victory.

The Chakma leaders submitted memorandums, seeking metalled road connectivity to the three villages, along with construction of embankments to check erosion caused by the Noa Dehing river annually; construction of a new building for the GUPS in Ratnapur; a suspension bridge to connect Bijoypur; electricity in schools, early installation of transformer, etc.

Mossang welcomed the electorate, and gave assurance that he would have a transformer installed at the earliest. He also assured to provide furniture to the community hall in Gorakpur, and to have the road renovated at the earliest.

Mossang also promised to link Bijoypur in Bordumsa area with a suspension bridge, “so that the students can be benefitted.”

He appealed to the Chakma voters to repose faith in his leadership and elect him again, “so that your villages can be developed.”

The meeting was attended also by Chakma voters of Deban, M’pen and Dharmapur blocks.

There are 97 voters in Milanpur, Ratnapur and Gorokpur, out of whom 69 joined the BJP on Friday. Deban and M’pen together have 474 voters, while Dharmapur block has 497. Altogether, there are 1,068 Chakma voters in the Miao assembly constituency, and they have decided to support Mossang in the assembly election.

The ZPM, along with the mandal president, the ex-district president, and senior leaders PK Kimsing and Noklem Latem also appealed the Chakma voters to support Mossang in the election to bring development to their villages.