Benefits of various schemes will create positive synergy: DCM

LEKANG, 16 Dec: “The benefits distributed among the citizens under various schemes will create a positive synergy in the development landscape of the nation, enabling us to become the third largest economy in the world,” DCM Chowna Mein said on Friday while attending a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) camp held at Kumari Khamti village in Lekang circle of Namsai district.

Some of the prominent benefits availed by the people of the village were water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, RCC houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), concrete latrines under the Swacch Bharat Mission, and many more.

Mein in his speech reiterated “the state government’s commitment towards transforming every corner of Arunachal Pradesh under the broader vision of the VBSY and the Sewa Aapke Dwar camps.”

He further said that “the eligible beneficiaries of various schemes who had been left out in the previous years will be taken up in the coming years,” adding that “no eligible beneficiary shall be left out as our government is committed to make the benefits of the government schemes reach every individual and corner.”

Among others, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, district BJP president Chow Sujana Namchoom, and the ZPMs of Upper and Lower Lekang circles attended the camp. (DCM’s PR Cell)