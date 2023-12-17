RONO HILLS, 16 Dec: The anthropology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a hands-on workshop on forensic examination of fingerprints on Saturday.

“The workshop was organised as an extension activity of the PG diploma in forensic science, which has been introduced in the anthropology department from the 2023-’24 academic session,” the university informed in a release.

“More than 40 participants, mostly research scholars and postgraduate students and faculty members from within the department and other departments of RGU attended the workshop,” it said.

During the workshop, former professor in the forensic science department of Patiala-based Punjabi University, Prof PK Chattopadhyay, who is one of the pioneers in the field of forensic science, delivered a talk on ‘Introduction to forensic examination of fingerprints’, “in which he talked about the origin of use of fingerprints for personal identification since the time of Harappa civilisation, and then eventually became an integral part of forensic examination across the globe,” the release said.

The professor also highlighted the significance of fingerprints in forensic examination, especially in crime investigation and trials.

Prof Chattopadhyay also presented a hands-on demonstration of forensic examination of fingerprints, and apprised the participants of how to recover latent fingerprints from different surfaces, using various methods, the release said.