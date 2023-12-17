APEDA office celebrates Energy Conservation Day

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 16 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) office here in Upper Subansiri district celebrated the World Energy Conservation Day at the GHSS here on 14 December.

Project Officer (i/c) Padi Tada highlighted “the importance of conservation of energy in our daily lives for better, brighter and greener future,” while DDSE Yade Nasi distributed prizes to the winners of the literary competition that had been organised as part of the celebration.

Students from various schools of the district participated in the competition.