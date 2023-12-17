CRPF distributes water tanks

JEDUA, 16 Dec: The 36 Bn CRPF on Saturday distributed water tanks to the villagers of Jadua in Longding district as part of its civic action programme, under the supervision of the battalion’s Commandant L Kipgan.

CRPF personnel, led by the battalion’s Assistant Commandant Ranjit Prasad, distributed the water tanks, in the presence of the village’s king, GB, GPC, and others.

The locals thanked the CRPF and urged it to organise more such programmes in the future.

Children of the village presented a musical programme. (DIPRO)