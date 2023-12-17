Committee formed to review Parliament security

NEW DELHI, 16 Dec: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday informed members of the House that he has formed a “high-powered committee” to review various aspects of security in the Parliament complex and formulate an action plan to ensure that the 13 December incident is not repeated.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha members, Birla said also that the report of the high-level inquiry committee set up by the union home ministry will “soon” be shared with the House.

“In addition, I have also constituted a high-powered committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he said in the letter.

On 13 December afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery with canisters of yellow smoke.

They were pinned down by the MPs who were in the House during the Zero Hour. Two more people, including a woman, were held for holding a demonstration outside the Parliament complex. (PTI)