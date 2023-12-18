Eagle Trophy: Todo Utd, Bamang Taji FC win

YUPIA, 17 Dec: Todo United and Bamang Taji FC won their respective matches in the 8th Eagle Trophy Football Championship at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

Todo United beat Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB) 4-1, while Bamang Taji FC edged past Gora Makik SC 1-0 in a thrilling match.

Damli Bomnyo scored a brace for Todo Utd in the 81st and the 98th minute. The other two goals were scored by Yash Chikro (21st min) and Tarh Dolu (31st min).

The consolation goal for APPSCB was scored by Joymath Mili in the 85th minute.

In the second match, Rahul Singpho scored the winning goal for Bamang Taji FC in the 50th minute.

On Monday, Minu FC will clash with Utd Tawang FC at 11 am, while Keyi Panyor FC will be up against Capital Complex FC at 1:45 pm.