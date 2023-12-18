Training prog on natural farming

AROPO, 17 Dec: Twenty-five progressive farmers and farmwomen benefitted from a training programme on natural farming, organised by the Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Aropo village on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr Tsedar Wangmu emphasised on the importance of natural farming for sustainable development and chemical-free farming in the district.

Agro-forestry scientist Neelam Sunny and horticulture scientist Oying Jamoh apprised the farmers of “the four pillars of natural farming – beejamrit, jeevamrit, acchadana (mulching), and whapasa (moisture).”

Sunny presented a demonstration on preparing jeevamrit, which, he said, “acts as an agent for increasing the count of beneficial microorganisms in the soil to lower the use of hazardous chemicals which deteriorate the soil.”

Jamoh taught the participants how to apply jeevamrit in the fields to enhance the nutrient content of the soil.

Pamphlets on natural farming were later distributed to the participants.