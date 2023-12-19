3 books in Idu Mishmi language released

ROING, 18 Dec: Three pictorial glossary books under the theme ‘Iniya Idu Ekobe Chicha Ahito Jichi’ (Let Us Learn Idu), compiled and published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), were released by Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, former research assistant director Jatan Pulu, and Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) president Dr Ista Pulu at the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures & Heritage (RIWATCH) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

Kri congratulated the RCML and the RIWATCH executive director “for bringing out the three Idu Mishmi pictorial glossary books within a short period of time,” and said that similar work should be carried out by the RCML for the Kaman Mishmi and other languages of the state, as well.

He emphasised that “the three Mishmi communities should accept and promote the writing systems approved by the SCERT.”

IMCLS president Pulu in his address thanked the indigenous affairs department, the North Eastern Council, and the RCML “for publishing the pictorial books in Idu Mishmi for the community’s children to learn their mother tongue.”

Two research officers of the RCML – Drs MS Awan and Kombong Darang – spoke

about the research team’s journey in bringing out the books.

Expressing appreciation for the “active participation of Idu Mishmi community members in the book compilation process,” they said that “active support and cooperation of the studied community are highly essential in bringing out the research outcomes of the centre.”

The three pictorial glossary books include numerals, action verbs, and animals and birds.

RIWATCH treasurer Kotige Mena, and Jatan Pulu also spoke.

Among others, RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami, IMCLS executive member Krishma Pulu, and former GSI director Somnath Sharma attended the programme.