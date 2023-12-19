ECI roll observer revises roll activities

YUPIA, 18 Dec: The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) electoral roll observer for Itanagar, Doimukh and Sagalee constituencies had a detailed meeting with the DEO, the EROs, and the AEROs of Papum Pare district at the DC’s office here on Monday.

The meeting was aimed at revising the roll activities in the district and assessing the quality of the electoral roll prepared during the exercise.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Pandey, who also attended the meeting, said, “A national duty like election should be taken seriously and all officials should coordinate for better planning and execution to ensure a quality and error-free electoral roll, which is the key to free, fair and inclusive elections.”

Stating that “the digital divide could pose difficulties for voter enrolment and EPIC modifications,” he suggested “receiving forms offline, which can later be fed online through special campaigns.”

He emphasised the need to have “a proper SOP in place for grievance redressal/complaint registration pertaining to electoral roll registrations,” and advocated “adequately publicise the procedure on public domain.”

Pandey advised the EROs to “intensify SVEEP activities in campaign mode on all the multimedia platforms and in catchment areas like colleges, secondary and higher secondary schools.”

DC Jirken Bomjen and ERO Dani Rikang highlighted the electoral roll revision activities in the district.

Rikang informed that, for any electoral registration related queries, the public can call the control room number 9863405220. (DIPRO)