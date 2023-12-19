CM dedicates new Arunachal Bhavan in Guwahati to citizens

GUWAHATI, 18 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday dedicated to the people of Arunachal Pradesh the newly constructed Arunachal Bhavan in Roopnagar here in Assam.

The new bhavan, which is a G-plus six-storey building on a total plinth area of 41,441 sq ft, was constructed at a cost of Rs 3,673.71 lakhs.

The new building will house the office of the additional resident commissioner (ARC) on the first floor, with a multilevel car parking for 34 cars. The second, the third and the fourth floors will accommodate 33 rooms (11 rooms on each floor), consisting of 38 single and 17 king-size beds. While the fifth floor consists of a waiting lounge and two presidential suites, two VIP suites and one twin-sharing executive room, the sixth floor has a spacious and well-equipped conference hall.

After inaugurating the building, Khandu said that he had taken the decision to construct a bhavan in Guwahati way back in 2016, when he became the chief minister.

“I was informed that the present Arunachal Bhavan had outlived its longevity and was in a poor condition. Guwahati being the gateway to the Northeast and an important hub, we felt the need to have our own bhavan here that would not only house the office of the ARC but also offer accommodation to the needy. It was brought up in the state cabinet meeting and a decision taken for its construction,” he said.

Observing that the bhavan is very near to the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, Khandu said that patients from the state coming for treatment would immensely benefit from it.

He lauded the efforts of ARC Dilip Kumar, who effectively liaisoned with all the agencies in completing the project on time “despite the Covid hiccup.”

“Construction of the bhavan started in 2019. Cut two years of Covid pandemic when work came to a standstill. This multistoried building has been completed, say in mere two years, without compromising with quality. I specially congratulate the state PWD and the contractor, Ganpati Constructions,” Khandu said.

He urged the ARC and his team of officials, along with the officials of other departments posted in Guwahati to “take your work culture a notch higher now, as you have been provided with quality and spacious offices.”

“Offices of several important central government agencies and undertakings are located in Guwahati and Shillong. You have the important role of liaising with them on behalf of the state government,” he said.

Iterating his government’s commitment to provide accommodation to travelling government officials, patients and students outside the state while offering good working atmosphere to the officials posted outside the state, Khandu informed that a new Arunachal Bhavan is also coming up in New Delhi, “which will be ready for inauguration in a couple of months.”

The inaugural function was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, PWD adviser Phurpa Tsering, Administration Secretary-General Sadhana Deori, GA Joint Secretary Ikar Dirchi, Undersecretary Bapir Megu, and departmental engineers. (CM’s PR Cell)