Students trained in tourism activities

DAMBUK, 18 Dec: Forty-seven tourism and IT students of the Govt Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district underwent a three-day training programme on ‘Eco and adventure tourism,’ organised by the Northeast regional office of the union tourism ministry.

Addressing the valedictory function on Sunday, ADC (i/c) Olom Panggeng spoke on ecotourism and sustainable tourism, and emphasised “the importance of mentorship and expert guidance, especially in the field of adventure tourism.”

Panggeng felicitated Yuva Tourism Club president Kristi Menjo and its secretary Toyeng Lego on the occasion.

District Tourism Officer T Tapak in his address told the students that “you are fortunate to have been selected to undergo the training,” adding that “we have experienced resource persons who are pioneers and masters in their fields, and I believe that you have been transformed from trainees to trained ones.”

GHSS Principal Abu Saring expressed gratitude to the tourism ministry’s NE regional office “for initiating the formation of Yuva Tourism Club in such a remote school.” He added that “mere introduction of vocational courses within the classroom will not suffice to equip our students, and such trainings are of immense value empirically.”

Motor Sports Club of Arunachal president Lhakpa Tsering, AP Tour Operators Association vice president Neharika S Jamoh, social influencer Lily Maying (aka ‘Miss No One’), and LDV Tourism Officer N Pertin interacted with and motivated the trainees.

Himalayan Holidays CEO and training coordinator Tsering Wange informed that Everester and Youth Affairs & Sports Adventure Officer Tine Mena and the first rafting instructor from eastern Arunachal, Eho Mitapo, imparted training to the students.