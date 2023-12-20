DC urges citizens to avail benefit of flagship schemes

PASIGHAT, 19 Dec: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu has urged the citizens to avail the benefit of flagship welfare schemes, launched by the central government in various sectors for all round development of the rural and urban areas of the country.

The DC was addressing the gathering during the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), organized at Diking Gram Panchayat segment on Tuesday. The DC particularly appealed the artisans and craftsmen to avail the benefit of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which provides training and financial assistance. The DC also stressed for coverage of everyone under Ayushman Bharat and CMAAY.

The VBSY was also participated by 38th East Siang Mandal team, senior citizens of Diking, HoDs, GBs, PRI members, Anganwadi workers, community members, among others. (DIPRO)