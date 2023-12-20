APWWS organizes legal awareness prog

LIKOR, 19 Dec: The Yingkiong branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) conducted a legal awareness programme, themed ‘Know your rights and fight for your rights,’ here in Upper Siang district on Monday, in collaboration with the district administration, the district legal services authority and the women & child development department.

The ongoing programme is sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam, who along with APSCW member Komna Moidam attended the programme here, spoke on the importance of women empowerment, gender equality, female education, health, hygiene, discouraging polygamy, mandatory registration of marriage, etc.

She said that “womenfolk, even though they are living in a remote village like Likor, should be aware of their legal rights and privileges.”

Moidam highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the APSCW.

Inspector Koyu spoke on the POCSO Act, Tuting CDPO Tupi Bagra on the Domestic Violence Act, district hospital clinical psychologist Damini Tali on drug abuse, and Kosiang Pangkam on socio-economic development of women, respectively. (DIPRO)