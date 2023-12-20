HU conducts  special lecture  prog on bio resource utilization

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The Botany department of the Himalayan University (HU) conducted a one-day special lecture programme themed “Scope of bio resource utilization” at the university’s auditorium on Tuesday.

Resource person of the programme, Dr. Joram Aku, who is a scientist B in DBT-APSCS & T, Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Kimin, gave a presentation on the topic “Prospects for entrepreneurship in the extraction of Banana fiber and cultivation-cum-processing of aromatic plant products with value addition.”

The participants of the programme learned about scope of various aromatic plants and its potential to generate income through its cultivation and value addition. To build a scientific and entrepreneurship temper among the participants, Dr. Joram Aku also emphasized on saving bio resources of Arunachal Pradesh and encouraged the participants for its sustainable use. The programme concluded with an interactive session with the participants. A total of 75 participants joined the programme.