3 arrested in separate two-wheeler theft cases

CHIMPU, 21 Dec: The Chimpu police arrested two persons, identified as Tarh Cheri, of Ganga village, Itanagar and Nabam Gyacha, of C Sector, Itanagar, for stealing two-wheelers.

On 28 October, the police received a complaint that an unknown person had stolen a Yamaha R-15 motorcycle from a labour camp located in Ganga village. During investigation, Cheri and Gyacha were arrested for their involvement in the theft. The stolen bike was recovered, and the accused were arrested and sent to the district jail in Jully.

On 12 December, the police received a complaint that some unknown person had entered an under-construction building located in Lower Chimpu and stolen one Honda Dio scooter along with the key, besides a mobile handset of a caretaker of the building.

“During investigation, the stolen mobile handset was kept on surveillance, and the accused was apprehended from Gandhi Market area, Itanagar,” the police said.

The stolen scooter and mobile handset were recovered from the possession of one Raja Limbu @ Jacky Chan of Birup Colony, Itanagar. He too was arrested and sent to Jully jail.

The police team, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, comprised Itanagar SDPO K Dirchi, OC Inspector N Nishant, SIs SK Jha and T Bakhang, ASI Manish Kumar, and Constables Jerry Romin and Tok Raju.