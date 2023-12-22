Sensitisation prog for Nyubu Nyegam Yerko students

MIYA, 21 Dec: The Centre for Excellence for Culture at Anamaya-Tribal Health Collaborative (CECATHC) conducted a sensitisation programme for the students of the Nyubu Nyegam Yerko in Miya village in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Themed ‘Our culture, our pride’, the programme was aimed at promoting the cultural and linguistic importance of Arunachal Pradesh among the children, the CECATHC informed in a release.

During the programme, CECATHC Northeast manager Dr Kaling Dabi spoke about the “conceptual idea of culture and why it needs to be preserved, and emphasised the significance of taking pride in one’s culture,” the release stated.

Dr Dabi highlighted “the status of vulnerability of languages in the region,” and advocated speaking one’s mother tongue at home.

“The primary focus was on creating awareness about the unique languages spoken in the region and their importance in preserving the cultural heritages,” the release stated.

A cultural documentary, specially curated for the young audience, was screened, it said.

“As part of the activities, the children were actively involved in interactive sessions, where they learned about the significance of their native languages and the role they play in shaping cultural identities. Emphasis was placed on instilling a sense of pride in one’s cultural roots, sparking a deeper connection to the heritage of Arunachal Pradesh,” the release said.

The Nyubu Nyegam Yerko is an indigenous tribal traditional and cultural school that provides quality education to the tribal children in an environment that respects and promotes their cultures, languages, and traditions.

The CECATHC is working closely with underrepresented and remote communities to ensure the preservation of their unique cultural identities, it said, adding that “this initiative is just one of the many ways the organisation is making a difference in the lives of the indigenous communities.”