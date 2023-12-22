Mukhya Mantri Champion Literary & Sports Meet underway

Namsai general ground tao be developed as football stadium: DCM

NAMSAI, 21 Dec: The second edition of the State-Level Mukhya Mantri Champion (U-17 boys & girls) Literary & Sports Meet 2023-’24, being jointly organised by the secondary education department and the Namsai district administration, was declared open by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the general ground here on Thursday.

In his inaugural address, Mein highlighted the scheme’s role in nurturing excellence among the youths, offering a comprehensive range of literary activities and sports events.

Expressing confidence in the potential of Arunachal’s youths, Mein highlighted the recent victories in the National Games in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

“By supporting district- and state-level competitions, the scheme becomes a stepping stone for the representation of talented state champions at the national level, fostering national and international recognition. With 13 medals secured in the recent National Games, Arunachal Pradesh proudly asserts itself as a testament to the burgeoning talent pool within the region,” he said.

The DCM announced to release Rs 1 crore for the tournament.

He further informed that the general ground here “will be developed as a football stadium with a fund of Rs 38 crore under the NESIDS, where the ground for all other athletic events like running track, shot put, discus throw, pole vault, long and high jump will be accommodated.”

“Two more stadiums – one at APIL Namsai and another in Chongkham – are also coming up,” Mein added.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, among others, attended the event. (DCM’s PR Cell)