3 girls selected for trials for nat’l U-19 football tourney

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: Lingdum Yaro, Gunailu Tawsik and Yumlam Lali of the state’s junior women’s team, who had participated in the Hero National Junior Women’s Football Championship in September, have been called up by the All India Football Federation for the selection trials for the national U-19 women’s football tournament, scheduled to be held in Goa from 31 December onwards, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) informed in a release.

APFA honorary secretary Kipa Ajay congratulated the girls, besides the coach and the team management, stating that “they (the coach and the management) have worked as hard as these players to improve their game.”