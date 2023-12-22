MEDP on food processing concludes

MIAO, 21 Dec: A micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on food processing for members of SHGs concluded here in Changlang district on Thursday.

The programme, sponsored by the NABARD and implemented by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS) in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), was aimed at empowering SHGs’ members with valuable skills.

Thirty members of various SHGs supported by the ArSRLM underwent training in preparing a variety of food products, including vegetable and non-vegetable pickles, Indian gooseberry (amla), ginger candies, potato and banana papads, cookies, jam, millet cookies, tapioca and banana chips, and local soybean products.

“The training also covered the importance of proper packaging and selling techniques in the market,” the NABARD informed in a release.

During the programme, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy said that “MEDPs have been introduced to enhance the skills and confidence of SHG members for engaging in micro enterprises.

“Studies and feedback showed a significant improvement in skill development and self-confidence among SHG members who participated in MEDPs. They experienced increased income and employment opportunities as a result of the activities pursued after MEDP training,” the release said.

Miao SBI Branch Manager Rakesh Baruah encouraged the SHGs to “approach your activities seriously for sustainable income generation, and to remain competitive in the market,” while Miao Apex Bank Branch Manager DN Thakur encouraged the SHGs to open accounts with Apex Bank.

ArSRLM BMM Kenny Riba explained “the overarching mission of MEDPs, emphasising their role in nurturing the competencies and capabilities of SHG members to foster the development of micro-enterprises,” the release said.

CCRMS district project director Nanju Simai Tithak elaborated various aspects of the MEDP, highlighting that “SHGs will receive training in food product packaging and effective pricing strategies to secure reasonable income.”

Lusap Khimhun of Miao-based SHG Sanuna was awarded for “best sample-making of food processing products,” and Roikhap Kimsing from Nerong village-based SHG Mercy was awarded for being the best trainee, the release said, adding that “these awards were presented to motivate SHGs to continue doing good work in the future and inspire other SHGs to be sincere in upcoming training programmes.”