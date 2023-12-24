BRO employee booked for non-consensual sexual act

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Dec: A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) employee has been booked under Section 377 of the IPC for allegedly sexually assaulting and exploiting a 23-year-old man in Naharlagun.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Naharlagun police station, following an FIR lodged by the victim.

According to AP QueerStation, they met on a gay dating app and became friends and lived together for a while.

“When the victim learned about the employee’s marital status, he tried to leave, but the accused is alleged to have forcefully engaged in non-consensual sexual activities and subsequently blackmailed the victim,” the AP QueerStation said in a release.

It further informed that the victim had attempted to die by suicide twice in six months, before filing the FIR at the Naharlagun police station.

“OC Pungming Taku Nabam, who is handling the case, clarified that while Section 377 IPC has been ‘read down’ for consensual same-gender relationships, non-consensual acts are still considered a crime. The police have registered a case under Section 377 IPC, possibly the first in the state,” it said.

The OC highlighted the normalcy of same-gender sexual orientation and gender identities, and urged parents to “embrace your children for who they are,” adding that rejecting them could result in a concealed lifestyle and diverse mental health challenges.

“Authorities are prepared to offer assistance and support to those requiring help for the LGBTQIA+ individuals,” the release said.

Ebo Milli, a prominent human rights advocate, commended the Naharlagun police, particularly OC Nabam, for the swift response in the sexual assault case.

Milli underscored the urgent need to address the common cases faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, often obscured by societal stigma and institutional ignorance.

“This incident sheds light on the pervasive nature of such crimes that frequently go unnoticed,” he said.

In its release, the AP QueerStation further stated that “instances where gay men face rape and blackmail after encountering wrong individuals on dating apps are on the rise in the state.” It said that many cases of this nature have been informed to queer activist Sawang Wangchha by numerous members of the AP QueerStation.