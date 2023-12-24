Minor girl dies in govt quarters

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 23 Dec: A 11-year-old schoolgirl died by suicide here in Changlang district on Thursday.

The child, who belonged to Tekree Gaon Pengree in Margherita subdivision in Assam, was a student of Class 3. She was staying in a government quarters with Chinamlu Singpho, a teacher at the Govt Primary School in Kumung Pathar village.

At around 4 pm on Thursday, the girl hanged herself in the teacher’s quarters in the school campus, in the absence of her guardian teacher. She was immediately taken to the CHC here, but the doctors on duty declared her brought dead.

In the aftermath of the incident, the teacher concerned and the school authority, grappling with grief and shock, clarified that no undue mental pressure had been exerted on the minor student.

The Bordumsa police have initiated a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding this harrowing event.

Meanwhile, some organisations on the Assam side of Bordumsa on Friday evening registered their protest, demanding stringent action against the teacher with whom the minor girl was staying. They blocked the Bordumsa-Digboi road near the Bordumsa check gate by burning tyres, and alleged that there were signs of marks on the body of the deceased.

However, as per the postmortem report, only the scratch mark made on her neck by the rope used for suicide was detected.

Replying to this correspondent, Dr G Singpho of the CHC here informed that “the postmortem didn’t detect any sign of foul play.”