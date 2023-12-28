Union min. highlights govt’s commitment on women empowerment

LUNGLA, 27 Dec: Union minister of state for railways and textile Darshana Jardosh emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering women.

Participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme held at Kharsot Gram Panchayat in Lungla subdivision on Wednesday, Jardosh commended the people of Lungla constituency for their contributions in developmental activities.

Highlighting the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission, she noted its saturation in the district.

She also acknowledged the IEC van’s role in spreading awareness about various government welfare schemes among citizens. She expressed satisfaction that “even those residing in the remote border areas of Indo-Tibet and Indo-Bhutan are benefiting from these initiatives.”

Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu while, emphasizing on collective efforts towards

national progress, thanked the central government for its special focus on the welfare of the people of border region.

The MLA, specifically, appreciated advancements in roads, education and healthcare sectors by both state and central governments.

Among others, ZPM Thutan Gombu, deputy commissioner in-charge Sang Khandu, ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)