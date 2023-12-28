Waghe exhorts BJP kisan morchas to help farmers in availing welfare schemes

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: State BJP president Biyuram Waghe exhorted the kisan morcha workers to go to the villages and help the farmers in availing welfare schemes, launched by the central and the state governments.

Addressing the executive body meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha at DK Convention Centre here on Wednesday, Waghe exhorted the party workers to work together as a team.

State Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen also exhorted the kisan morcha workers to help the farmers in all fronts.

The meeting was also addressed by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, MLA Jikke Tako, BJP general secretary Ananta Narayan Mishra and advisor to CM Tangor Tapak.

Delegates from district kisan morcha, mandal kisan morcha, state executive body members and state office bearers of kisan morcha attended the meeting.