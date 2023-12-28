Upper Siang farmers showcase organic produce in Civil Secretariat

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Travelling over 200 kilometers from the remotest part of Upper Siang district, 11 farmers arrived in the state’s capital, Itanagar, on Tuesday evening to showcase and sell their locally produced organic vegetables and fruits at the organic outlet of the civil secretariat on Wednesday. This marks their first time placing their products outside of Upper Siang district.

Among the 11 attendees, four are women. Initially, training was provided to the women on organic farming and the differences between organic methods and pesticide use.

Now, many male farmers have also joined in, embracing organic farming practices. This initiative was spearheaded by minister for health and family welfare, women & child development, and tribal affairs Alo Libang, who is also the MLA of Yingkiong. The aim is to provide a platform for organic growers from his district to showcase their produce in the capital and potentially in various commercial outlets.

Libang expressed that their goal is not only to present Upper Siang’s organically grown products but also to expand their availability to various commercially oriented outlets throughout the state. “Efforts are underway to establish transportation services to facilitate the distribution of these products,” he added.

Mornya Gangkak, chief consultant on organic farming in Upper Siang district, highlighted the district’s substantial potential in organic farming. She noted that by default, farmers in the state practice organic farming and emphasized their aim to replace chemically grown produce with organically cultivated ones. Gangkak stressed the importance of obtaining organic certification, proper branding and labeling to enable farmers to make significant profits commercially. Additionally, she highlighted the need for cold storage facilities due to the shorter shelf life of organic products.

Gangkak discussed the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for Northeastern Regions (MOVCD-NER), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at developing certified organic products. She mentioned that, to date, Ziro’s kiwi and large cardamom have received certification. However, she pointed out that obtaining organic certification is a costly process, often challenging for poor farmers. Gangkak commended the support and initiatives of health minister and local MLA Alo Libang, citing that such efforts encourage farmers to be self-reliant.

At the event, Likha Maj, promoter of the state’s mega food park, highlighted that the food park aims to support small-scale entrepreneurs by providing them a platform to showcase their products. Maj urged the government to offer incentives to these organic farmers.

The farmers present included Totok Libang, Ajen Sibho, Gyan Boli, Opet Miyu, Kalling Miyu, Alek Miyu, Kaman Kirkom, Lombo Boli, Mary Bittin and Odi Miyu.

Mary Bittin and Kaling Miyu, both entrepreneurs, create finished products from organic items, such as Kiwi jam, pickles, millet, and black cardamom bun. Mary Bittin operates as a home-based baker stationed in Itanagar. Orders can be placed through her Instagram page at mwl_achi. She uses unrefined sugar like date palm, which is considered healthier than refined white cane sugar.

A significant number of visitors flocked to the civil secretariat outlet and purchased locally produced items.

As the farmers prepare to return to their home district in Upper Siang on Thursday, a sense of happiness and satisfaction is visible on their faces. They depart with hope, aiming to return with more products next time.

While they appreciated the support from the Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Board (APMB), they were disappointed at not seeing any members of the APMB at the civil secretariat outlet. They believe the presence of the APMB could further boost their morale.