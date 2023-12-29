BRO ADG inspects road projects in state

YINGKIONG, 28 Dec: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Additional Director General (East), Praveen Kumar Hanumant, inspected the ongoing road projects under the BRO’s Project Brahmank in Arunachal Pradesh from 25 to 28 December.

The purpose of the tour was to assess the progress of the ongoing projects and engage with the personnel involved in these important projects.

The ADG, who was accompanied by Project Brahmank Director (Works) Col Vishal Jaitly, visited the 761 BRTF headquarters here in Upper Siang district, and were received by 761 BRTF SE (Civil), Commander Arun Kumar Gupta.

The tour was marked by a series of engagements, including an interaction with the troops of the 761 BRTF HQ, inspection of all EPC works of the Ditte-Dimme-Migging road, and a briefing by the project manager.

During the inspection tour, the ADG specifically focused on key project objectives, such as construction of quality roads, ensuring safety for road users, and on-time completion of projects. (DIPRO)