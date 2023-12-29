DC advocates health checkups at schools

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Dec: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom called for conducting comprehensive health checkups at government and private schools in the ICR.

Encouraging a sense of collective ownership, Potom urged the students and the public to “treat government properties as your own” and ensure their protection.

Meanwhile, the ICR district administration, led by the DC and DDSE ST Zara, distributed 50 benches and desks to the Govt Secondary School (GSS) in Pachin Colony here, in collaboration with the school management committee and other officials.

Interacting with the students, the DC emphasised the importance of respecting parents, teaching and non-teaching staffs, and elders, and urged them to take a pledge against the use of alcohol and other harmful substances.

GSS Headmistress Nang Ekthani Mounglang expressed gratitude for the administration’s initiative.