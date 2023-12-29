Guv calls for promotion of state’s traditional faith system

IFCSAP foundation day

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: “Faith plays a pivotal role in guiding the society,” Governor KT Parnaik said, and called for preservation and promotion of the traditional faith system of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the 24th foundation day celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) at the banquet hall here on Thursday, the governor said that “continuation of the traditions will promote harmony, self-belief and amity in the society.”

Expressing concern for “some indigenous small tribes who may lose their cultural heritage and traditions due to outside influence,” he asked the IFCSAP to “integrate them and protect their age-old cultures.”

Saying that “messages of development, education, health and hygiene must be spread through the indigenous prayer centres,” the governor urged the indigenous faith believers to be “active partners of the Viksit Bharat initiative of the government,” and advised the participants to “reach out to eligible beneficiaries and assist them to avail benefits from welfare schemes, programmes and projects of the state and the central governments.”

He commended the IFSCAP for promoting the indigenous belief system, and said that “some centres are helping in rehabilitation of drug addicts, which is highly praiseworthy.”

Earlier, Parnaik lit the inaugural lamp and paid tribute to the pioneer of the indigenous faith movement of the state, late Talom Rukbo.

He presented the IFCSAP Ratna Award to Padma Shri awardee YD Thongchi “for his contributions in promotion and strengthening culture and indigenous belief system in the state.”

Congratulating Thongchi, the governor exhorted the younger generation to be “inspired by the renowned literary exponent of the state and write on the culture, faith, environment and experiences,” adding that “literary activities will preserve the essence of the cultural heritage of the society.”

IFCSAP president Katung Waghe, its vice president Bai Taba and IFCSAP general secretary Tambo Tamin also spoke.

Thongchi in his address shared his observations with regard to the preservation of the indigenous faith and culture of the state.

A large number of pioneers of the IFCSAP movement, including presidents and secretaries, IFCSAP representatives from the districts, and members of the indigenous faith prayer centres in the state capital participated in the foundation day celebration. (Raj Bhavan)