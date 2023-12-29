PTI news undermined nation’s religious diversity: NECARF

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: Reacting to a PTI news headlined ‘Church destroyed identity…’, etc, which was published in the Wednesday edition of this daily, the North East Catholic Research Forum (NECARF) termed the allegation “a veiled attempt to undermine the rich religious and cultural diversity in India.”

As a forum always standing firm alongside other progressive organisations in defending the principles of secularism and democracy that form the bedrock of our nation, we strongly condemn such misleading remarks, the NECARF stated in a release on Thursday.

It added that “Prakash Singh Uikey and other leaders of the Janjati Suraksha Manch need reminding that, during an interaction programme with Christian leaders on 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on record in appreciating the contributions of the Christian community in nation-building.”

“We therefore believe that such divisive attempts by individuals or organisations to stir differences and encourage enmity between communities are contrary to the wisdom and thinking of the country’s top executive and therefore must be rejected by one and all,” it said.