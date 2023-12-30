Handloom expo in Kolkata concludes

KOLKATA, 29 Dec: The Gandhi Bunkar Mela, a 14-day national handloom expo jointly organised by the Arunachal Pradesh textile & handicrafts department and the union handlooms development commissioner from 16 December onwards, concluded at the Arunachal Bhavan ground in Salt Lake City here in West Bengal on Friday.

Arunachal’s Kolkata-based Additional Resident Commissioner Kajal Karmakar, who attended the valedictory function, said that “the event was overwhelmingly successful with a large number of foot ?falls from Kolkata and nearby districts, including renowned personalities who spent their valuable time and expressed their pleasure and patronage towards traditional handloom and handicrafts.”

