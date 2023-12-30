GBs should play proactive role in conservation of natural resources: DCM

NAMSAI, 29 Dec: “Being custodians of local customary laws, gaon burahs (GB) should play a proactive role in conservation of the state’s natural resources, flora and fauna by stopping rampant hunting and illegal fishing in their respective jurisdictions,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during a conference of GBs held here on Friday.

Organised by the United Circle Gaon Burahs Association of Namsai district, the conference was attended by the GBs of Namsai, Lohit and Changlang districts.

The DCM urged them to “adopt stringent measures to check illegal activities like opium cultivation and consumption of prohibited substances like drugs in your respective jurisdiction, besides other antisocial elements.”

He emphasised on “the indispensable role of GB institutions in safeguarding the local customary laws and fostering peace, and maintenance of law and order and overall development in the villages.”

The DCM also asked the GBs to “keep yourselves aware of the latest developments in the villages and keep the records of the graduates, employed and unemployed youths in the villages.”

He suggested organising “comprehensive workshops for the GBs and the gram panchayats towards improving the overall functioning of the grassroots level governance.”

Earlier, Namsai DC CR Khampa distributed half-coats to the GBs for the summer season.

The meeting was attended also by Tai Khamti Singpho Council president Phup Young Singpho, Tai Khamti Development Society president Chow Siharaja Chowtang, Chongkham ADC K Tikhak, and All Arunachal GB Association president and general secretary Gichik Laling and Nabam Tahi, respectively. (DCM’s PR Cell)