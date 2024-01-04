AYANG volunteers donated 350 units of blood in 2023

[Litem Eshi Ori]

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The volunteers of Pasighat-based NGO, AYANG Foundation have created a record by donating 350 units of blood to needy patients across the state and the country in 2023.

“Blood donation is one of the purest kinds of service to mankind as it saves lives of others,” Aini Taki Taloh, the founder chairperson of the NGO said.

She is also the first woman in the state to donate blood 40 times.

Taloh further informed that the volunteers of the NGO have even donated blood at AIIMS, Delhi to poor and needy patients especially, pregnant women and children.

She said that thousands of patients die every day in India due to unavailability of blood.