Three more indigenous produces of state receive GI tag

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Three indigenous produces from Arunachal Pradesh namely, Adi Kekir (ginger), handmade carpet and Wancho wooden craft have received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag recently.

NABARD is supporting 18 such products from the state for GI registration of which, a total of 6 products have received the certification so far.

“NABARD is in the process of including more potential products in the GI kit and expect the 12 products in pipeline to receive the certification by this month end,” informed a senior official from NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh regional office in a release.

NABARD has been availing the expert services of Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajni Kant, who is a specialist in this field.