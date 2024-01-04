RK Tyagi takes charge as POWERGRID CMD

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has assumed charge as chairman and managing director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on Monday.

Tyagi, who previously held the position of director (operations) of the same company, has over 33 years of rich experience in the power sector.

During his illustrious career, Tyagi had held various key positions within leading CPSUs.

His areas of proficiency include asset management, engineering, business development (both domestic and overseas), telecom, load despatch & communication, NTAMC, DMS etc. He also served as head of POWERGRID’s North Eastern Region.