Former MLA joins BJP

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Former Koloriang MLA and leader of the state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP), Pani Taram, joined the BJP at the party’s office here on Friday.

He was formally welcomed into the fold by state BJP president Biyuram Waghe, in the presence of BJP vice president Tarh Tarak and others, said a party release.

Taram, who had fought the MLA election on an NPP ticket against the BJP candidate in 2019, assured to work to strengthen the party in the Koloriang assembly segment as well as the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Waghe, the release added.