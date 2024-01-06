TCS prez advocates promoting culture, traditions

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 5 Jan: Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Larji Rigia, who attended the fourth day of the Si-Donyi festival celebration here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday, urged the believers of Si-Donyi to promote and preserve the rich culture and age-old traditions of the community.

“Remember and respect the sacrifices made by former community leaders in upbringing the Si-Donyi celebration since 1975,” he said in his speech, and commended the TCS “for making the festival a grand success.”

Indigenous games, sports, cultural and folktale competitions were organised during the weeklong celebration, and the prizes were given away to the winners by the TCS president.

The celebration this year featured construction of traditional houses by various Tagin clan-based organisations. Nasi Namlo, constructed by the Nasi Welfare Society, was awarded the ‘best traditional house’ prize.

The TCS president informed that “Si-Donyi jaaring ground for the festival celebration will be announced on the fifth day of the celebration.”

Members of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum attended the ‘cultural nite’ event organised on the third day of the festival.