House, vehicle destroyed by fire

[Litem Eshi Ori]

RUKSIN, 5 Jan: A house, belonging to one Opang Taying, was reduced to ashes while another was partially damaged in a fire that broke out in Ngorlung village in East Siang district on early Friday morning.

A vehicle was also completely destroyed in the fire. However, no human casualty has been reported.

The cause of the fire is said to be electric short-circuit, the Ruksin police station officer-in-charge informed.

The fire was doused by firefighters from Pasighat, and from Jonai in nearby Assam, before it could spread further.

Local MLA Ninong Ering rushed to the spot and monitored the firefighting teamwork. He commended the firefighters from Pasighat and Jonai.

A temporary house has been built for the affected family by the villagers. Ering helped the villagers in the construction of the temporary house.

Meanwhile, Mebo PS OC Abraham Taying expressed appreciation for the MLA, the firefighters, and the villagers who helped douse the flames.