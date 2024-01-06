Selfie point inaugurated

[Prem Chetry]

JIGAON, 5 Jan: A ‘selfie point’, named Zagang, established by NGO Zagang Depga (ZD), was inaugurated here in West Kameng district on Thursday by the oldest Shertukpen woman, Dorjee Buti Mosobi, on her 101st birthday.

“My mother and our family are grateful for this opportunity to inaugurate this selfie point. It is an honour for my mother,” said her son Sang Tsering Mosobi.

ZD chairman Tenzing Norbu Thongchi said, “Installation of this selfie point is to revive the original name of our village, promote tourism potentialities, and conserve the rich biodiversity of the place.”

Former ZD chairman Bukhaw Megeji said, “Dorjee Buti Mosobi was honoured on her 101st birthday to inaugurate the selfie point in order to revive the original nomenclature of the village, Zagang Thik, which was misinterpreted as Jigaon.”

He expressed gratitude to the Association of Zagang Umubu for its support in establishing the selfie point.

Meanwhile, along with the elderly granny, Pema Khandu Thongchi (88) and Leki Khandu Dingla (85) were felicitated on the occasion.