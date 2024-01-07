‘Read better, score better’ workshop held

YEALIANG, 6 Jan: A three-day workshop titled ‘Read better, score better’ for Class 10 students was organised by Bamboosa Library, in collaboration with the Forum of Library Activists (FLA), at the Govt Secondary School (GSS) here in Lohit district from 3-5 January.

Twenty-four students of Classes 9 and 10 participated in the workshop, which was aimed at helping the students “enhance their CBSE exam performance skills and boost confidence,” the FLA informed in a release.

“The sessions, conducted by the forum’s members in friendly, lively and interactive manner included English grammar rules, India’s freedom struggle, chemical equations, periodic table, map reading skills, human physiology, and tips on scoring well in MCQ questions,” it said.

The sessions were conducted by FLA members Keselo Tayang (geography), Jeenamsi Ngadong (English grammar), Solina Kambrai (periodic table, heart & its functioning), Sakelu Chikro and Bethem Marai (poem recitation), along with library volunteers Thamyoo Singthi (chemical equations), and Hine Linggi (map reading skills).

“While Eny Tayang, a PhD scholar in mathematics at RGU, Itanagar, conducted a session on trigonometry, (Padma Shri awardee) Uncle Moosa supported with sessions on English grammar and freedom struggle,” the release stated.

Solina Kambrai observed that “unrestricted communication between the teacher and the student is essential to the success of classroom learning,” while senior forum member Bethem Marai thanked GSS Headmaster Bomre Kamgo and the teachers of the school for supporting the workshop.

Marai also thanked New Delhi-based RPETA Trust for co-sponsoring the workshop, the release said.