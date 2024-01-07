Status of schemes, progs discussed

LIKABALI, 6 Jan: The status of various ongoing schemes and flagship programmes in Lower Siang district was discussed during a district level monitoring committee meeting chaired by DC Rajjum Raksap here on Friday.

MLA Kardo Nyigyor, who attended the meeting along with ZPC Marpe Nguba, administrative officers, HoDs, and members of CBOs, stressed on “effective implementation and on-time completion of all ongoing and new schemes,” and asked the implementing agencies to ensure proper monitoring of the works.

The HoDs informed about the status of the projects being implemented by their respective departments.

The DC asked the line departments to “adhere to the government guidelines and policies and provide necessary information of schemes to administrative and PRI members for smooth coordination.”

He also requested the HoDs to identify economically viable and income-generating schemes. (DIPRO)